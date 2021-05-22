New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active total drops to 122

Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the active total dropping to 122.

Both of the new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). They involve a person in their 20s, and one in their 30s.

Both are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Along with the day’s new cases, the province reported four potential public exposures to the virus. They are as follows:

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

CJ Munn Equipment, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton

Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Fredericton, 659 Queen St.

Between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton

Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone who visited (or worked at) the above locations is asked by Public Health to seek testing.

A full list of potential public exposures can be found on the province’s website.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,115 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,949 people have recovered and 43 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently seven people hospitalized in total; six of these patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, and two are in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out-of-province, in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,249 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 322,731 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 423 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 291 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 343 confirmed cases (61 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 751 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 86 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 36 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick is under the yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.