New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday

New Brunswick is announcing two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have died of the disease in the province to 56.

The latest deaths involve two people in their 80s, one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

“Marcia and I offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these two people,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals who have passed away,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Health officials in New Brunswick are also reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.

According to health officials, 58 of Tuesday's 68 new cases, or 85 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

The province says there are currently 40 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 16 in an intensive care unit.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Twenty-two new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

nine people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

five people in their 40s

three people in their 50s

one person in their 70s

Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, eight cases are under investigation and three cases are travel related.

Two new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 50s. Both cases are under investigation.

Twenty-five new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

seven people age 19 and under

four people in their 20s

five people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

five people in their 50s

two people in their 70s

one person in their 80s

Nineteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fifteen new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

four people age 19 and under

six people in their 30s

four people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

Eleven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving one person age 19 and under, and two people in their 20s. Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving a person in their 20s and is under investigation.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 4,004 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 3,315 people have recovered and 56 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 459,031 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,066 confirmed cases (172 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 387 confirmed cases (36 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 859 confirmed cases (208 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 995 confirmed cases (125 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 399 confirmed cases (60 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 204 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 94 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 79.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 88.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,169,428 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.