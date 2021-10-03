New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 93 new cases on Sunday

New Brunswick is announcing two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died of the disease in the province to 66.

The latest deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and a person in their 50s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

“Two more deaths from COVID-19 is tragic news and Marcia and I extend our condolences to the families of those who passed away,” Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release. “The measures put in place in the mandatory order are aimed at reducing the spread and we need every person in New Brunswick to follow them to combat the virus. Get vaccinated and follow the measures and we’ll soon see a steady improvement.”

“Hearing of two more deaths in our province from this virus is heartbreaking and my sympathies to their families today,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical office of health said in a news release. “In this fourth wave, we have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings. Limiting those gatherings to 20 as per the mandatory order helps reduce spread and improve our contact tracing.”

The province has reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday, Sept. 28.

93 NEW CASES SUNDAY

Health officials in New Brunswick are also reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 96 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 759.

According to health officials, 67 per cent of Sunday's 93 new cases, are not fully vaccinated, 13 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In a news release, N.B. health says contact tracing since Friday has determined a number of private gatherings are resulting in transmission of the virus, particularly among unvaccinated people.

According to the province, those events - including hunting parties, prayer groups, birthday parties, private funerals and a backyard wedding - have resulted in new cases at various locations throughout the province.

“So we really want the message for people to hear is that you have to keep your close contacts to your group of 20,” said Russell.

Russell also appealed for cooperation from those who are getting contact tracing from public health.

“I know people are tired of COVID, but it doesn’t mean people can take that out on people who are working really hard to protect the public,” said Russell.

The province says there are currently 45 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 20 in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 35 are unvaccinated and 10 are either partially or fully vaccinated.

“We’re certainly seeing a spike in COVID presenting to the emergency rooms, both mild, moderate and severe,” says Dr. Hanif Chatur, an emergency room doctor at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B. “Certainly we’ve had our fair share of severe cases, as has been reported almost daily with the large cluster we had here over the last couple of weeks.”

Chatur says they are also seeing a lot of very anxious people at this time because of the increasing numbers.

“It’s also flu and cold season, so a lot of people are presenting with upper respiratory tract illnesses, and a lot more worries that they might have caught COVID, especially the zero to age 12 group, which is entirely unvaccinated," adds Chatur.

Ten new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

four people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

one person in their 50s

Eight cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Five new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

two people age 19 and under

two people in their 60s

one person in their 70s

All five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty-nine new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

nine people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

six people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

four people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

five people in their 70s

one person age 90 and over

Twenty-one cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty-nine new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

six people age 19 and under

three people in their 20s

eight people in their 30s

seven people in their 40s

three people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 13 are under investigation.

Six new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

two people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

two people in their 30s

one person age 90 and over

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Nine new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving:

two people age 19 and under

five people in their 30s

one person in their 50s

one person in their 80s

Seven cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Five new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving:

one person age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

one person in their 30s

one person in their 90s

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

On Saturday, the province announced an outbreak at Shannex Losier Hall in Miramichi, with three confirmed cases of the virus.

“I have to say, it shatters me,” says Cecille Cassista, a Riverview, N.B. based seniors advocate. “It’s alarming to see those kinds of figures come out and more so knowing we have more nursing homes impacted.”

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 4,505 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 3,679 people have recovered and 56 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 469,864 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,206 confirmed cases (221 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 423 confirmed cases (51 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 980 confirmed cases (203 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,134 confirmed cases (182 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 432 confirmed cases (53 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 221 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 109 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, 80.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 89.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,183,436 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.