New Brunswick’s Big Potato Man under threat of being mashed

The iconic Big Potato Man in Maugerville, N.B., is in danger of collapse.

"He's been standing there for 53 years, so he's getting worse for wears,” said Daniel Boudreau, owner of the farm where the Big Potato Man stands.

As the concrete crumbles, the farm's owner is hoping folks can chip in to save him.

"His hip kind of blew out there on Friday, plus all the stress cracks and everything else that's on him, so he needs some TLC,” said Boudreau.

Potato repair wasn't in the budget for the farm this year, so they've turned to GoFundMe to dig up the dough.

"The response has been phenomenal, we're pretty impressed,” said Boudreau. “We're pretty much at the half way mark.”

The Big Potato Man is a local legend in New Brunswick, and his larger than life image is known world wide.

"I thought I'd take a picture to show back home to my daughter that lives out there,” said Faye Goodine, visiting from Campbell River, B.C.

“Just because it is an icon, and we've always seen it its one of those things that we like to remember.”

Area residents can’t imagine the property without the landmark.

"I hope they can fix it, it's always been there and something I'd like to continue seeing there,” said Brenda Crook.

Wayne Kavanaugh says he has fond memories of the towering tatter.

"When I used to live in Lincoln, which was basically right across from the Big Potato and we used to go down to the river and look across and we could see the big potato,” said Kavanaugh.

The Big Potato has a long history, sitting along the old Trans Canada Highway route.

"He was installed by Winston Brommel. He was built out of rebar and mesh and concrete. Basically, he was commissioned by Karl Harvey,” said Boudreau.

The family of the farm’s former owners say they are happy to see plans to preserve the Big Potato.

"As we get older, my cousin Buzz took over ownership of the farm when my uncle Karl died. So, as far as the last name Harvey, I'm the last one there with my sons and my wife, it still holds value to the family, just memories and nostalgia,” said Markus Harvey, nephew of former Harvey Farm owner.

They're hoping the Big Potato Man carries on for another generation.

"They all stop in here, everybody's got pictures somewhere, somehow of the Big Potato sitting somewhere in a stack of pictures anybody who's been through the area, they always stop in,” Boudreau said.

He’s is hoping to get more donations rolling in to save the potato before it’s too late and continues to crumble.