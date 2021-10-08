New Brunswick's 'circuit breaker' measures put a damper on Thanksgiving plans

With New Brunswick set to implement new public health measures as of 6 p.m. Friday, Thanksgiving dinners will inevitably be different this year.

But some people are openly stating their intentions to ignore the incoming public health orders.

Public health says all New Brunswick residents are required to limit their contacts to a single household for outdoor and indoor gatherings from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

But several people have openly stated, particularly on social media, their plans to disobey the order.

"Naturally there are some people that are openly saying they won’t follow the rules," says Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis.

"But the majority of the people will be following them as they have for the past year and a half now."

Sackville Mayor Shawn Mesheau says he’s also noted anger, adding the circuit breaker restrictions still allow for schools and businesses to remain open.

"We’re fortunate that we’re not in a total lockdown," he says.

Other measures begin in certain hot spot portions of the province and will continue for 14 days.

Those circuit breaker areas include: Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Menneval in Zone 5.

The public health order says travel to and from circuit breaker areas is prohibited, except for work, health-care services, post-secondary education, or childcare reasons.

The provincial government announced the Thanksgiving weekend restrictions on Tuesday, prompting immediate reactions of confusion, frustration, and anger.