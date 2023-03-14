New Brunswick's flood watch says it's too early to predict severity of upcoming season

New Brunswick’s annual River Watch kicked off Tuesday.

Officials who monitor river levels did not state any current risks, but the situation is dynamic as they monitor river flood levels, ice jams, and other flood issues across the province.

“We know how important this program is to all New Brunswickers,” said Kyle Leavitt, director of New Brunswick Emergency Measures.

“It’s hard given the change in the weather but I don’t believe we’re any further in a state of alarm than we would be on a regular basis."

Governmental departments of environment, as well as public safety and the Emergency Measures Organization, are closely watching the melting of ice and snow around watercourses, particularly in the Saint John River Basin.

“We are pleased to count on the expertise of the hydrology centre of the department of environment and local government for its flood forecast and to identify potential dangers,”said Leavitt.

Each day, river watch officials collect data and are given a weather briefing from several sources to develop river models and forecasts, which will be made available online and on the River Watch mobile site.

“For what it means for flood forecasting, it’s still too early, and if your question is how good is the flood season going to be this year, it’s still too early,” said Don Fox, director of air and water science for the department of environment and local governments.

“There’s enough snow we could see a very severe flood season this year, or we could have a great season, weather forecasts can change."

During the river watch season, residents are advised to:

Be prepared for possible flooding and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

Move belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area that is prone to flooding.

Avoid the banks of waterways, as they become dangerous this time of year. The water is cold and currents are swift and could carry debris.

Be aware that, as ice continues to deteriorate, it will become unsafe to cross waterways on foot, in cars, or on snowmobiles or ATVs.

Call the River Watch toll-free number, 1-888-561-4048, to receive the latest recorded water levels, forecasts and public advisories.

Call 511 for road closures and conditions or check online.

Read helpful tips, the latest forecasts and public advisories by visiting the River Watch website, or by following the Emergency Measures Organization on Twitter and Facebook.

Report significant ice jams or rising water. Anyone looking for advice can contact the Emergency Measures Organization at 1-800-561-4034.

