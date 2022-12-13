New Brunswick's top doctor worried about the holidays as flu cases hit one-week high

The number of new influenza cases reported in the province has hit an all-time high, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health said Tuesday.

The 836 lab-confirmed flu infections between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 is the highest one-week number since the province started reporting cases 17 years ago, Dr. Yves Leger told reporters. The total number of positive influenza cases reported so far this season is 1,811.

"Provincially we continue to see a lot of influenza activity and it isn't showing signs of peaking yet."

There are 115 people in hospital because of influenza, Leger said, adding that about half of those patients are 65 and older while about one in five are 19 and younger. As well, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continues to circulate widely in the province while COVID-19 case counts have risen over the past two to three weeks, he said.

"We're seeing clear signs of a respiratory illness season that is both earlier than usual and of stronger intensity than usual," Leger said. "This is not unexpected though. After a few years with very little circulating virus other than COVID, many people are left vulnerable to catching these infections."

He said that the general consensus among scientists for the rise in respiratory illnesses -- especially among children -- is that people were not regularly exposed to viruses other than SARS-CoV-2because of the health restrictions in place during the pandemic.

"Now we're sort of seeing all these individuals being exposed at the same time," he said. "It's all these individuals who would have previously been exposed during past seasons. So, it would have been sort of spread out, whereas here it's all happening at the same time."

Respiratory viruses are putting pressure on the struggling health-care system, he said, urging people to wear masks indoors and to stay home when sick.

New Brunswick's flu vaccination numbers remain low, which is also a concern, he said.

"We currently do have plenty of availabilities for flu vaccine clinics across the province, as far as I know. So, there is availability of vaccine in clinics available for folks who want to get it."

He said he is especially concerned about an increase in illness as people gather for the holidays.

"I know this is a tough one since we're all looking very much forward to spending time with family, friends and co-workers during the holidays," Leger said.

"I would again ask folks to be very mindful of the number and type of contacts they are having during the holidays and of those who might be at higher risk for these infections. The more we can limit the size of our contacts or gatherings, the better."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.