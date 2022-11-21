New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. acquires Tassal Group of Australia for $1.5B
New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. says it has completed a C$1.5-billion acquisition of Australian seafood producer Tassal Group Ltd.
The parent company of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. says the deal is the largest-ever purchase for the family-owned company since its launch in 1985.
Cooke says it acquired all outstanding shares of Tassal for A$5.23 per share following approval by Tassal shareholders and an Australian court.
Cooke CEO Glenn Cooke says the company is thrilled to join the Tasmanian aquaculture industry and welcomed Tassal's 1,700 employees.
Tassal harvests 40,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon annually in five marine farming zones with four land-based freshwater hatcheries and four processing facilities from southern Tasmania to the north of Queensland.
It also farms 5,500 tonnes of Australian black tiger prawns from two hatcheries, three pond farms and processing facilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.
-
Police concerned for safety of missing teenWaterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen from Kitchener.