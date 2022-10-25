New Brunswick throne speech pledges more work to improve health care and education

As it opens a new session of the provincial legislature, New Brunswick's government says its focus remains on improving health care and education while it takes steps aimed at growing the economy.

In a throne speech Tuesday on behalf of the government of Blaine Higgs, Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy says that with the province's debt now lowered to $12.4 billion, New Brunswick is better positioned to continue "prudent" spending in priority areas.

As well, Murphy says an improved financial position will allow the Progressive Conservative government to introduce further reductions to personal income and property taxes during the legislative session.

In health care, the government says it will work to provide people without a family doctor greater access to primary care through NB Health Link, which provides in-person, telephone and online appointments while they wait for a permanent physician.

In education, the government is planning legislative changes to "clarify language" around strike votes, strikes, lockouts and designated workers to ensure continuity of school services.

There is also a pledge to ensure there is a program that will see all students learn and graduate with a conversational level of French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.