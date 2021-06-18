New Brunswick to build two 60-bed nursing homes in the province

New Brunswick has unveiled plans to build two 60-bed nursing homes, one in Saint John and one in Moncton.

The two facilities are among 10 new homes New Brunswick plans to open in the coming years.

The province announced Friday it has selected Shannex for construction and management of both homes.

“Shannex has a strong background as a service provider for seniors in New Brunswick, as well as in Nova Scotia,” Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch said in a release.

The nursing home in Saint John will be built in the Millidgeville area and will be part of the existing Parkland Saint John campus, which offers a full continuum of care including retirement living options, in addition to this new nursing home.

A site for the facility in Moncton has not yet been confirmed.

Both homes are slated to open in 2023.

The two-storey homes will have neighbourhoods for 30 residents on each floor.

Each will have their own dedicated nursing station, dining room and living room, library and activity space.

Residents will also have their own private suite and washroom to help ensure privacy and to support infection prevention and control standards.

A landscaped courtyard with plants, flowers and places to sit will also be available to residents and their visitors.

The new homes will also have an indoor Main Street, a common feature in many Shannex facilities.

The concept allows residents to enjoy the experience of spending time on a small-town street complete with a multi-purpose room that will serve as a chapel and theatre space, a hair salon, café and town hall.

There are currently 70 licensed nursing homes across New Brunswick that provide 4,925 nursing home beds.

The provincial government plans to increase the number to 80 licensed nursing homes, which will see the addition of 600 beds.

There are two requests for proposals currently in process; one for a new 60-bed facility in the Acadian Peninsula and the second is for the replacement of an existing 190-bed facility in Shediac.

The provincial government also plans to increase the hours of care in nursing homes to 3.2 hours per resident in October 2021 and to 3.3 hours per resident in April 2022.

The initiative will include an increase of $15 million in the annual budget for nursing homes services.