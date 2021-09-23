New Brunswick to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some immunocompromised people
New Brunswick will begin offering a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups of immunocompromised people.
In a news release Thursday, the province announced that effective immediately, third doses will be available to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.
“These immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “An additional dose provides an opportunity for these individuals to develop a better immune response, which could offer better protection.”
The province says third vaccine doses will be available for people who:
- Are receiving active chemotherapy (or immune therapy) for cancer.
- Have received a solid organ transplant and are currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.
- Were born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system.
- Are living with untreated or advanced HIV infection or AIDS.
- Are taking certain medications that severely affect the immune system.
- Have chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia and chronic renal disease with dialysis.
A complete list of medical conditions and treatments that would result in a person being recommended to receive a third dose is available online.
People aged 12 and over with at least one of the conditions or treatments listed above are eligible to register online for a third vaccination through a regional health authority clinic or participating pharmacy, and will be asked to sign a statement attesting that they meet the eligibility criteria.
Health officials say the recommended interval for a third dose of mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised people is at least four weeks after their second dose.