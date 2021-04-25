New Brunswick truck drivers protest new border rules

New travel restrictions at the New Brunswick border are now in effect, however the provincial government says it’s working with the trucking industry to address concerns.

Under the new modified isolation requirements, truck drivers must stay home for 14 days after returning to New Brunswick. The directive says truck drivers can leave their home to get the “necessities of life” as long as they’re not coming in contact with anyone.

Truck drivers do not yet have to register their travel, according to the provincial government.

A demonstration at the New Brunswick/Nova Scotia border Sunday included truck drivers upset about the new rules, which came into effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

A written statement Sunday from Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says the government is "committed to working with the industry to find ways to limit the burden for the trucking industry and its drivers while at the same time reducing the risk of the COVID-19 virus spreading in our province."

The executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association says he looks forward to having more discussions with the province soon. Jean-Marc Picard says the new modified isolation rules may force people to leave the trucking industry.

"We need everybody out there, we need everybody working in a good environment," he says. "We have to travel. It’s not that we’re doing it out of our own will, we have to."