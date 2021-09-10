New Brunswick university campuses reopen after 'possible bomb threat'

The University of New Brunswick has returned to normal operations Saturday, after campuses were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a 'possible bomb threat to campus'.

On Friday, Sept. 10, UNB received a possible bomb threat to campus. At the time the threat was received, it did not specify which campus. All campuses were evacuated as per university safety policies and procedures, while police searched for anything considered to be suspicious.

In a tweet sent Saturday morning, UNB says that all campuses were closed until midnight 'while police searched for anything considered to be suspicious', but have reopened and returned to normal operations.

Just before 1 p.m. on September 10, Fredericton Police tweeted that they were on scene at UNB investigating a file, and asking the public to avoid the area.

There is an ongoing investigation taking place at UNB. At this time, there is not an immediate threat.



The UNB Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton campuses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. All events are cancelled and access to campuses is restricted for now.

In a Twitter post Friday afternoon, UNB says its Fredericton and Saint John campuses, along with its Moncton site, will be evacuated immediately as a precautionary measure.

"Residence students should shelter in place," wrote UNB in a Twitter post.

As a precautionary measure, we are evacuating the UNB Fredericton and UNB Saint John campuses and the Moncton site immediately. Residence students should shelter in place. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available.

St. Thomas University also evacuated their campus, and asked students in residences to remain in their residence hall until further notice.

We have been advised to close the STU Campus effective immediately and ask everyone to leave until further notice. We will provide further information as it becomes available. Residence students are asked to remain in their residence halls until further notice.

Shortly after midnight, St. Thomas University tweeted that they had resumed normal operations and it was safe to return to campus.

The New Brunswick Community College said on Twitter that it was closing its Fredericton campus and the Allied Health Education Centre campus in Saint John, N.B.

NBCC Fredericton Campus will be closed effective immediately and we ask everyone to leave until further notice. We will provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5iOEXnfGRu

NBCC Saint John's Allied Health Education Centre (AHEC) will be closed effective immediately and we ask everyone to leave until further notice. We will provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/kHjrcygP6G

Fredericton police have not provided any additional details about the incident at this time.