New Brunswick woman, 37, dies after collision with one-tonne truck: police

A 37-year-old Carters Point, N.B., woman has died after a collision between a car and a one-tonne truck in Welsford.

First responders were called to the scene on Highway 7 Friday at about 7:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car, who was the only occupant, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the one-tonne truck were taken to hospital with what police believe are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the collision likely happened when the car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the one-tonne truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Along with first responders, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, as well as the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, assisted with the investigation.

A collision reconstructionist is also working to determine the cause of the crash.

An autopsy is set to be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.