New Brunswick woman charged with first degree murder
RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 40-year-old Newcastle Creek woman with first degree murder.
Police said in a statement Thursday Erica Blyth has been charged in connection to the homicide of a 27-year-old New Brunswick man who went missing in January 2022.
RCMP said that on March 31 officers located Brandon Donelan’s body in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail between Minto and Chipman. Investigators ruled his cause of death to be homicide.
Blyth was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in Newcastle Creek, near Minto.
A 25-year-old man who was also present at the residence was arrested at the same time in relation to a Canada Wide warrant for parole violation.
Blyth is in custody after appearing before Fredericton provincial court Thursday and is scheduled to reappear before the court on Sept. 6.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.