New Brunswick woman charged with first degree murder

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged a 40-year-old Newcastle Creek woman with first degree murder.

Police said in a statement Thursday Erica Blyth has been charged in connection to the homicide of a 27-year-old New Brunswick man who went missing in January 2022.

RCMP said that on March 31 officers located Brandon Donelan’s body in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail between Minto and Chipman. Investigators ruled his cause of death to be homicide.

Blyth was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in Newcastle Creek, near Minto.

A 25-year-old man who was also present at the residence was arrested at the same time in relation to a Canada Wide warrant for parole violation.

Blyth is in custody after appearing before Fredericton provincial court Thursday and is scheduled to reappear before the court on Sept. 6.

