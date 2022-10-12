New Brunswick woman charged with murder in death of Maugerville man
A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Maugerville, N.B.
The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a home on Highway 105 around 7 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who they say was “unconscious and gravely injured.” The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man died in hospital on Monday. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Alexander "Andy" Ladds of Maugerville.
Investigators determined Ladds was the victim of a homicide and say they quickly identified a person of interest.
Police arrested a 30-year-old woman from the Minto, N.B., area at a home in Newcastle Creek, N.B., around 7 p.m. Monday.
Jodie Carrie Clark has been charged with second-degree murder.
Clark appeared in Fredericton provincial court via tele-remand on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. She is due back in court on Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
