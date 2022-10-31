New Brunswick works to address catalytic converter thefts in province

New Brunswick's Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says he plans to take new amendments to legislative, which are designed to reduce catalytic converter thefts.

It's promising news for car owners in the province as the Public Safety Minister made an announcement Monday geared at addressing the number of catalytic converter thefts across New Brunswick.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says he plans to take new amendments to the legislative assembly Tuesday.

"We recognize that catalytic converter theft is an issue in our province,” Austin said in a media release. "We know we can’t stop every theft, but we can make it harder for criminals to sell these stolen goods."

He says the new amendments will see changes to the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act.

"Going forward they’re going to have to require some sort of government issued identification to sell, cash is no longer accepted, so it will have to be a cheque, money order or something that is traceable," Austin explained.

"Another key element to this as well is when they sell the catalytic converter they have to have a registration number of the vehicle to ID where the catalytic converter is coming from."

Austin says he spoke with salvage dealers who are on board with the new regulations.

"They understand that there’s an issue," he said. "The good players in the business certainly do anyways. They’re saying by this legislation being passed, and as it’s passed and goes through the process and becomes law, it’s going to enable kind of an equal playing field for all salvage dealers."

He says if there are dealers who decided not to follow the new rules, they will face double the amount of fines when caught.

"I’ve heard a lot from local businesses, residents alike, and I’m really optimistic this is going to put a big dent in some of the crime we’re seeing with this sort of activity," he said.