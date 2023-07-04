New Brunswick youth darts player Tyler Cyr qualifies for World Cup in Denmark

It has been quite the year to date for Riverview, N.B. darts player Tyler Cyr.

In May, the 18-year-old claimed his first senior male singles title at the Canadian National Youth Darts Championship in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., just outside of Montreal. Cyr also qualified for the World Cup in Denmark this September.

“I have never been out of Canada myself so that alone is very exciting,” said Cyr. “I never even thought or dreamed of representing Canada at the World Cup.”

The teenager picked up the sport at 12, and in his short career, has already picked up multiple runner-up finishes at the provincial championship, and qualified for the youth nationals each year since 2019.

“Lately it’s only been an hour-ish [of practise] per day,” says Cyr. “But it’s going to be moving up to two, two and a half hours a day so that way I can get better and represent Canada well.”

“I want to do really well in Denmark,” Cyr says. “Hopefully, I’ll get noticed and [the Professional Darts Corporation] is, obviously, the biggest goal.”

Cyr already has some connections to the professional darts tour. Hampton, N.B., native Jeff “The Silencer” Smith is the 69th-ranked men’s player in the world.

“Me and him talk all the time,” says Cyr. “Growing uqp he was always the inspiration and the role model for me to follow.”

Smith’s clothing company Phoenix has already sponsored the teen to provide clothing and other dart-related accessories.

“It’s honestly amazing,” smiles Cyr. “He gave me so many pointers and really helped my game, and just helped me grow as a dart player."

Cyr credits the help and support of Smith and his own family for all he has achieved.

