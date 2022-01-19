New Brunswickers respond to call for help with province’s pandemic response

The New Brunswick government issued an urgent call for volunteers Tuesday and, in less than 24 hours, more than 1,600 residents responded to the plea for help with the province’s pandemic response.

“We are encouraged to see so many New Brunswickers step up and answer our call in one day,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

“Please pass along the word to neighbours, family members and friends to see if they can also give us a helping hand in this fight against the Omicron variant.”

The province is looking to fill both clinical and non-clinical positions.

The clinical work includes:

administering vaccinations

COVID-19 testing

patient services

personal support work

The non-clinical work includes:

clerical support

office administration

logistical support

data entry

customer service

food preparation and delivery

Those interested in volunteering are asked to complete an online form. Each volunteer will be contacted, but priority will be given to people who can fill areas of highest need.

VACCINATIONS

Since Jan. 10, more than 38,000 appointments have been booked with the regional health authorities for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine. The health authorities have more than 30,000 appointments available between now and Jan. 31. In addition, pharmacies have received nearly 44,000 doses for their COVID-19 clinics.

Fifty-seven per cent of New Brunswickers 50 and over have received a booster; the number increases to 68 per cent among those 60 and over.

Children aged five to 11, who have already received their first dose of the vaccine, will soon be eligible to receive their second dose once eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

To date, 52.6 per cent of children in this age group have received their first dose, leaving about 25,000 children who have not.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province announced an additional four COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. The deaths involved:

a person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

a person in their 60s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

a person in their 70s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

a person 90 and over in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

According to public health, 123 people are in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, 11 of whom are intensive care. Of those currently hospitalized, 67 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital:

55 per cent of the 11 patients in intensive care are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

98 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are 60 or older

six people are on a ventilator

four people 19 or under are hospitalized

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Public health says there are currently 342 health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.