New builds continue at strong pace in Windsor

New building construction in Windsor continued at a steady pace despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials say it has slowed slightly due to the inability to get materials.

The city has continued to issue building permits throughout 2020 and 2021.

"Lots of contractors and developers eager to build," chief building official John Revell tells AM800 News. "The City of Windsor was one of the municipalities in Ontario that managed to continue to issue permits throughout the pandemic year of 2020 unlike some other very large cities which ended up shutting down their operations."

The city had a record year for building permits in 2019, with 3,400 issued in four categories including residential, industrial, commercial and government and institutional.

Revell says over 3,100 permits were issued in 2020, amounting to more than $392 million worth of construction activity in Windsor.

Revell says building materials are harder to get in 2021, likely contributing to a slow down.

"So 2021 is still very strong, but we're seeing a little bit of a slow down," says Revell. "Supply chains were a little bit disrupted. Contractors and developers are being advised that there's going to be months and months of delay. The inability to get materials to build is really what the bottleneck is at this point."

Revell adds technology has helped them continue working throughout the pandemic.

"We were able to communicate with the public, contractors and developers via Zoom,” he says. “Our staff were able to pivot and work from home. We continued to review applications and issue permits. Just business as usual for us.”