New bus route launched between Ontario, U.S.

One of North America’s largest bus companies has launched a new route between Ontario and the U.S.

Megabus announced Monday that customers can purchase tickets for bus trips as soon as April 5 on its new route between Detroit, Mi. and Toronto, Ont.

The company said it will run two trips daily between Detroit and Toronto with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris, Ont. At the time of publication, the trip was listed for approximately $40 each way, before tax.

“We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service,” Colin Emberson, vice-president of commercial operations for Megabus, said in the Monday release. “Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring.”

Tickets and schedules are available on Megabus’ website.

In December, Megabus announced bus service between six cities in New York State and Toronto.