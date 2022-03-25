New bus service from Waterloo Region to Toronto starts April 7

A new-to-Canada bus provider will offer service between Waterloo Region and Toronto starting next month.

It’s one of three initial routes Munich-based FlixBus will provide as it launches in Canada April 7. Other routes are Ottawa-Toronto and Niagara Falls-Toronto, according to a media release.

The trip from the University of Waterloo to Toronto will take around 2 hours and 20 minutes with stops in downtown Kitchener, Guelph and Mississauga.

Flixbus will run one bus in each direction on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, leaving Waterloo at 11 a.m. and Toronto at 1:20 p.m. On Thursday through Monday, the company will also add a second daily bus in each direction departing Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. and Toronto at 2:25 p.m.

Buses are equipped with Wi-Fi and outlets at each seat.

Flixbus is currently running a promotion for tickets purchased before April 6, offering fares at $4.99.

After the promotional period, tickets from Waterloo to Toronto will start at $14.99, a spokesperson for the company said.

Flixbus also has plans to start cross-border U.S.-Canada service this summer.

Tickets and schedules are available here.