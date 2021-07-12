New bus service takes passengers from London to Toronto starting Thursday

North American Discount Bus operator, Megabus is hoping to fill the void left by the demise of Greyhound Canada.

Partnering with St. Thomas' based Badder Bus Lines, they plan to offer twice daily runs from London to Toronto.

The service is using the Flying J truck-stop on Highbury Avenue, south of the 401 as its London terminal.

Busses will leave London at 6:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m, returning from Toronto at 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Service begins this coming Thursday with socially distanced seating and enhanced cleaning.

Tickets can be purchased from their website.

Hey, Canada! We're bringing you a brand new route from London, Ontario to Toronto starting this Thursday! Whether you're planning a short trip or now seeing a new commuter option, we're bringing you better travel this summer. Tickets are available now. Book your next trip today. pic.twitter.com/yPfjiTBBn6