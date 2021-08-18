New buses rollout in the Sault
New buses are being added to the City of Sault Ste. Marie's transportation fleet this week.
Seven vehicles have rolled out since Friday and 15 more are on the way, all in an effort to replace the city's aging fleet of buses.
"The average bus in Ontario is somewhere between 8-9 years old, ours is 11-12 years old," said City Councillor Matthew Shoemaker. "After you get beyond that 10-year mark, there's a lot more risk of breakdown with these large vehicles."
The buses include new fare box systems, free Wi-Fi, an improved PA system, and automatic vehicle tracking equipment.
They also include bike racks capable of fitting regular and 'fat biking' tires.
The city was able to purchase the vehicles with funds from the federal and provincial governments.
-
The school division in Winnipeg making masks mandatoryOne school division in Winnipeg is making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.
-
-
Barrie tornado cost expected to exceed $35 millionThe estimated cost of the EF-2 tornado that struck Barrie a month ago is expected to be released Wednesday.
-
Missing woman, 83, found safeOttawa police say a missing 83-year-old woman has been safely located.
-
COVID-19 testing available at Fredericton airportThe Fredericton International Airport announced Wednesday it will have COVID-19 testing available for travellers headed to destinations requiring proof of a negative test result.
-
Feds drop court quest to keep documents on scientists' firing under wrapsThe Trudeau government is dropping its quest to have a court prohibit the disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory.
-
Police, family concerned for missing Manitoba womanOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
-
ATCO says CFO Dennis DeChamplain died unexpectedly of coronary failureATCO Ltd. says Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of both ATCO and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died unexpectedly from coronary failure on Monday.
-