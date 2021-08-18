New buses rollout in the Sault

New buses are being added to the City of Sault Ste. Marie's transportation fleet this week.

Seven vehicles have rolled out since Friday and 15 more are on the way, all in an effort to replace the city's aging fleet of buses.

"The average bus in Ontario is somewhere between 8-9 years old, ours is 11-12 years old," said City Councillor Matthew Shoemaker. "After you get beyond that 10-year mark, there's a lot more risk of breakdown with these large vehicles."

The buses include new fare box systems, free Wi-Fi, an improved PA system, and automatic vehicle tracking equipment.

They also include bike racks capable of fitting regular and 'fat biking' tires.

The city was able to purchase the vehicles with funds from the federal and provincial governments.