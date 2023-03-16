New business helps with your pets as you tie the knot

A wedding typically involves all of the loved ones of the happy couple.

For Kaylee Gilmar that meant her two dogs.

The only problem, all of the usual dog sitters were also busy on the big day.

“It was hard to find someone to take them to the venue and bring them back home because they were apart of my wedding,” said Gilmar.

She told CTV News wished there was a service that could have handled things related to her two dogs on the day.

In the time that followed her wedding, she decided to be that person for other couples tying the knot.

And with that, Pawfect Companions was born.

Gilmar’s business brings the dogs to and from the ceremony and ensures they are photo ready.

“Looking back at the photos with them, I feel like that’s the best part, for me anyways,” said Gilmar.

“I hope other people feel the same way having those lifelong photos.”

OTHERS FEEL THE SAME WAY

The 24-year-old said she has eight couples lined up for this wedding season already.

“I was like ‘maybe I’m just a crazy dog mom, and I’ll be one in a million people who would actually want their fur babies in their wedding / photos,’” Gilmar said.

“But there's other people who feel the same way about their pets like I do, it's really reassuring.”

A personal support worker by day, Gilmar said patience is the most critical skill that she uses at her job.

Gilmar said that patience is also valuable when working with other peoples’ pets, adding she’s always had a special connection with dogs.

“Even Family members trying to get their dogs to sit for photos, they can not,” she said.

“If they tried they can not get their dogs to sit. But I come around and I have my treats and I have my little fanny pack and the dogs are ready to sit still for those photos.”

For now, Pawfect Companion is more of a side hustle but Gilmar said she is open to making it a full-time job if the demand continues to grow.

For more information on their services, visit their Facebook page.