New bylaw bike patrol coming to Sudbury

The City of Greater Sudbury is launching a bike patrol initiative.

City officials said it will give bylaw officers better access to parts of the city like paths and trails while allowing for more opportunities for community engagement.

Five city bylaw officers are now trained on bike patrol. They joined officers from the Greater Sudbury Police for International Police Mountain Bike Association training.

"Just allows for them to have an alternate mode of transportation when they are out conducting their patrols and responding to complaints at city facilities,” said Stefany Mussen, the manager of corporate security and bylaw services with the city.

“We are just very excited for the opportunity and the partnership."

City officials said the city bylaw bike patrol will work collaboratively with Sudbury police’s bike patrol.

"Really allows for community engagement when we are driving by people stop to talk to us or wave at us," said Sgt. Matt Hall with the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

“You get that engagement piece where if you are driving in a cruiser or a car you don't really get that.”

One of the issues bylaw and police will work to address on bike patrol is encampments set up in the city.

City officials said the bylaw bike patrol initiative will start in May.

The Greater Sudbury Police Bike Patrol has been on the beat for 25 years and went year-round last October with the addition of fat bikes.