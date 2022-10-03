New bylaw could force some Halifax convenience stores to close earlier

At Michael Habib's Jubilee Junction Convenience Store in Halifax, he likes to put the emphasis on the word convenience.

“We are open from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m.," said Habib. "On the weekends it extends until about 2:30 a.m.”

University students come to the intersection of Jubilee Road and Preston Street, in large numbers on weekend nights.

At the AAA Convenience store across the street, owner John Amyoony sells a lot of pizza on weekends between midnight and 3 a.m.

“I say around 800,” said Amyoony.

Dakota McCormick is a regular AAA customer.

“I come through here late, like at 11 or 12 at night," said McCormick. "It’s one of the few places that are open that is a walkable distance.”

However, that convenience could change.

Halifax Regional Council recently approved the first reading of a new bylaw that would force some convenience stores to close at 11 p.m.

According to Councillor Waye Mason, it's in response to growing late night crowds at the intersection, especially at recent unofficial university homecoming celebrations.

“More and more students, instead of going to pizza corner downtown, are migrating to this intersection in this residential neighbourhood,” said Mason.

Mason said convenience stores were never supposed to be allowed to serve hot food and be open late.

Habib called the bylaw unfair.

“This is not democratic in anyway possible,” said Habib, who also pointed out, students are only around for roughly seven months.

“We serve the community for 12 months of the year and as it gets colder, the students disappear, and they are not out," said Habib. "So, we are being punished 365 days.”

Neighbourhood resident Sophia Horwitz would like to see the city pursue an option that doesn’t punish business owners.

“I feel like there has got to be a better solution other than closing small businesses," said Horwitz.

Both Halifax stores have started petitions against the bylaw, with hundreds of signatures.

Mason said council will further debate the bylaw later in the fall.

“Because clearly people want more information and we are going to do that process,” said Mason.

If passed, Habib fears the new bylaw could destroy his business.

“They are actually killing my future,” said Habib.

And it could possibly crush Amyoony's bottom line.

“More than half," said Amyoony. "My sales will go down to half.”

Which could threaten the overall viability of these two businesses.