New bylaws coming into effect on Jan. 1 in Vancouver
Staff
The Canadian Press
Vancouver residents are being reminded that several bylaws take effect on Jan. 1 that could impact the way they buy a cup of coffee or carry their groceries home from the market.
Starting on New Year's Day Vancouver will require a minimum 25-cent fee for each single-use cup, a minimum 15-cent fee for paper shopping bags and a charge of at least one dollar for new, reusable shopping bags.
Plastic or compostable plastic shopping bags will be banned entirely.
A statement from the city says the bylaws are part of Vancouver's strategy to reduce waste from single-use items, and add to existing bylaws brought in last year, banning plastic straws, utensils and foam containers.
-
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C. government's old-growth deferral processIndigenous leaders and experts in British Columbia outlined their concerns Wednesday over the provincial government's process to save old-growth forests, while underscoring the urgency to preserve at-risk ecosystems.
-
Horseshoe Resort opens to skiers and snowboardersIt's the official start to the season as Horseshoe Resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders back on Wednesday.
-
Human remains of 500 people moved as St. James Cemetery spends $2.5 million to shore up slopeA slope at St. James Cemetery in Toronto is eroding, sparking a $2.5 million project to save cremated human remains of hundreds of people from sliding into the valley.
-
RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify human remains found near Merritt, B.C.RCMP in Merritt, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man whose body was found near the city in late September 2019.
-
Shooting victim dies of injuries; homicide team investigating 'targeted act'A shooting reported in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week is now a homicide investigation following the death of the victim.
-
Despite rising hospitalizations and cases in Windsor-Essex, WECHU not imposing more restrictionsThe new case rate for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now among the highest in the province, at a time when hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also spiking, according to data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
City Clerk will decide mid-January whether Ottawa council returns to in-person meetings in 2022Ottawa’s city clerk will decide in mid-January whether to resume in-person council meetings in 2022, as health officials keep an eye on the new Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.
-
Air Canada ending flights between Sydney and HalifaxIt was a little more than two months ago, an Air Canada flight from Halifax touched the tarmac in Sydney, marking the return of daily service between the two Nova Scotia cities.
-
'The possibilities are endless': YWCA asks city for $1M in funding for new healing lodgeYWCA Regina is asking the City of Regina to contribute $1.07 million dollars to go towards a healing lodge and ceremonial space in its new building.