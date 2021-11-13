New cable ferry launched to serve Guysborough County area of eastern Nova Scotia

A new $6 million cable ferry has been officially launched to serve the Guysborough County area of eastern Nova Scotia.

The Country Harbour ferry has been christened the Theodore O'Hara, in honour of the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton, N.S.

O'Hara kept the lighthouse from 1901 to 1931.

The 15-car ferry, which will operate between Port Bickerton and Isaacs Harbour, replaces the Stormont II, a 12-car cable ferry that serviced the area for 41 years.

Officials say the ferry, which is expected to operate for the next 35 to 40 years, is an important transportation link for many workers in the area and provides shorter routes for emergency vehicles.

Both the federal and provincial governments contributed about $3 million each in funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.