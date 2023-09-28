New Calgary festival features vivid outdoor light installations and art

A new festival kicks off in Calgary on Thursday, and it's free for people to attend.

Night Light is a three-day outdoor festival running from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The event will use light installations, performances and art to transform multiple venues and public spaces throughout Victoria Park, with a special focus on 12 Avenue S.E.

Officials say the festival is a way of fostering the next generation of local artists.

"The inaugural edition is focused on building a platform and runway for artists of all skill levels to showcase their creative works," reads a statement on the Night Light website.

"By embracing the autumnal equinox and celebrating the transition into longer nights, we’re taking the obscurity out of all things dark."

Night Light is presented by the Victoria Park Business Association in collaboration with Big Art and Social Studies Lab.

For a look at the artists taking part and a map of the exhibits, you can visit the Night Light festival website.

A post shared by Victoria Park Calgary (@vicparkyyc)