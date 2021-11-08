New Calgary outreach program reaches for the roots of addiction
Calgary is now home to Canada's first intensive outpatient program for the treatment of mental health, addiction and chronic pain.
The Newly Institute focuses on treating the root of addiction, often related to underlying trauma and mental health issues.
Many mental health and addiction programs require long residential or in-patient treatment.
The Newly Institute, however, offers a four-week program delivering medically-managed therapy helping people get back to their lives in relatively short order.
That approach is part of its appeal, said one expert.
"Too often people don't want to open Pandora's Box," said psychiatrist Dr. Rob Tanguay. "We're the opposite."
"We want to open it," he said, "and we want to deal with it and we want to help people get well. We are committed to treating the root and focussing on recovery, and that is an important piece and fitting really well into a recovery-oriented system of care."
Anyone 18 and older can attend the institute. For more information, go to thenewly.ca.
-
-
Toronto police issue warning about driver trying to lure teenage girls in Birchmount ParkToronto police have issued a public safety alert about a man who they say has been approaching teenage girls in Scarborough’s Birchmount Park area to try and lure them into his vehicle.
-
Nickel belt MP Marc Serré pushes for more electric vehicle charging stationsCanada has set a target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero emissions by 2035.
-
Fire causes $1.5 million in damages to building that housed Milla Pub, Club 70A fire that destroyed a historic downtown building last Tuesday caused approximately $1.5 million in damage.
-
West Ferris Legion meat pie tradition reaches baking milestoneMany hands make light work at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 599 West Ferris.
-
Hateful symbols or actions may be considered harassment under Edmonton’s public spaces bylawCarrying signs expressing hateful messages or symbols in Edmonton could soon land you fine.
-
Veterans saddened by how few people in B.C. are wearing poppiesThe pandemic is taking a toll on the poppy drive, which is the most important fundraiser of the year for veterans.
-
Omar El Akkad wins $100K Giller Prize for 'What Strange Paradise'Omar El Akkad is this year's winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
'A circus without the monkeys': Busy first day back in business at Coutts border crossingThe long-awaited reopening of land border crossings drew thousands of Canadians to the Coutts Port of Entry on Monday morning, causing long lines and extended delays.