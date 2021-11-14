New campaign encouraging shopping local, saying you can 'find it' in Muskoka

A new initiative by the chambers of commerce in cottage country is hoping to encourage more people to support the local economy.

The 'Found it in Muskoka' campaign is a joint effort between the Chambers of Commerce in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes. The goal is to promote a wide variety of local entrepreneurs throughout the region, saying anything you need can be found close to home.

"You can find the products in Muskoka. You don't need to go somewhere else, and it's about our neighbours, our friends, our community," says Sandy Lockhart, the executive director for the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. "Take a look and see the deals, the experiences and the customer service you get here."It's welcome news for many area businesses who have struggled over the last 19 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of businesses aren't open year-round, but we are," says Pam Harris, the co-owner of The Blue Willow Tea Shop.

"It was a really long year!"The campaign is planning will even hold shopping tours for those interested to highlight local businesses at the heart of the initiative.

"I work in the tourism industry, and we have to support local," says Stephanie Avery De Sanchez. "And we have to travel local. We need to be spending our dollars closer to home."

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is funding the project.

"Once you go looking, I think you'll be amazed at what you can find in South Muskoka," says Brenda Rhodes, the executive director of the Bracebridge Chamber. "This campaign reminds us that you really can 'find it in Muskoka', and you don't need to go online."

Officials are hoping to encourage not just shopping options but to promote all the services offered locally.

"Let's not forget it's not just retail; it's hairdressers, services like electricians and plumbers," says Lockhart. "We have great, great people here doing great business."