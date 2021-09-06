New Canadian border rule expected to cause major delays at Toronto Pearson. Here's what to expect

As Canada prepares to loosen border restrictions, Toronto Pearson is warning travellers that there will be major delays at the airport.

On Sept. 7, Canada will open its borders to travellers who are fully vaccinated and this will likely mean an influx of people arriving by air, the airport says.

"The amount of time that may be required for international arriving passengers to complete the arrivals process during COVID-19 has increased," the airport said in a statement Monday.

The airport is warning international travellers that it may take three hours to complete the arrival process.

The airport also said passengers could be held on the plane after landing in order to maintain space within the terminal.

"These delays, when they occur, primarily occur during peak international arrival periods that begin as early as midday and run until late evening," the airport said.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 7, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential reasons.

Travellers must also have a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight.

