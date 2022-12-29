New Canadians give ski resorts a boost

Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.

It comes as rain and warmer temperatures threaten to spoil winter-time fun.

However, Boler’s team of 400 seasonal workers is prepared to take on whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

“We have so much production snow out here. When the lawns turn green, we will still be skiing," proclaims manager Marty Thody

Thody says it is possible thanks to a new machine, which can produce snow in temperatures as high as 4C.

It is the latest snow-making investment designed to ensure Canada’s southernmost ski resort stays open.

On Thursday, all 15 trails and four lifts were operating.

During each four-hour ticket window, as many as 1,200 people are on the hills.

Among those heading up are Olivia Buchanan of Kitchener and her friend Charlie Hensel of St. Marys.

“We were supposed to go Friday, and then I texted Charlie and I said, ‘Maybe we should go Thursday because of the weather.’”

Both were happy to ski again without any COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“I think I made it out here once during COVID, so it's nice to see people back,” Charlie shared with CTV London.

The influx of people at Boler since COVID-19 is helping the bottom line.

And while good weather and improved snow making also help boost numbers, another factor is increasing demand for lift tickets: changing demographics.

While second and even third-generation Boler members sustain growth, Thody says new Canadians are securing the future.

Pradeep Yalamanchi has called Canada home for five years. The Windsor, Ont. resident came to Boler to try out skiing for the first time.

“I am from India and never knew how to ski,” he explains. “It’s the very first time I’m very excited.”

And while the first time is always a challenge, Pradeep’s friend Cheten Kona was there to help. It is his second attempt at skiing.

“It’s been a nice experience today,” he exclaimed.

Thody is thrilled to see the sport he grew up with embraced by more and more new Canadians.

“I think it’s fantastic that they're embracing the culture that we were so privileged to grow up with ourselves.”

Boler Mountain has been open since Dec. 11.