New car museum in Edmonton features classics rare across Canada

Edmonton's new indoor car show may be called Yesterdays Auto​ Gallery but its organizers promise an investment in tomorrow.

The showroom in south Edmonton will feature a rotating display of some 60 cars and motorcycles, with some classics currently there dating as far back as 1926.

"Some are extremely rare. This one we're standing in front of," manager Bill Storr says, motioning to a 1955 Packard Four Hundred, "is one of three known in all of Canada... one of 7,206 made and there are about 42 in the world on the (Packard) registry."

"We've also got an Auburn from 1930 -- that's an extremely rare car. About 15,000 produced. Today, probably the only one in Canada of that model, 6-85."

The gallery opened the weekend of Aug. 6 with 50s and 60s-themed events.

Proceeds after operating costs will be donated to local charities through the Yesterdays Auto Gallery Foundation. Museum coordinator Cam Tabler said the first benefactor will be chosen once the museum has fundraised an amount to give away. Its owner, Glen Stenabaugh -- who Tabler says has donated to Little Warriors, Strathcona Food Bank, Alberta Wilderness Association, The Hope Mission and others -- also plans to purchase one car and raffle it off near Christmas.

In addition to its future contributions to community, those behind the foundation and gallery say it pays homage to an important part of history.

"This is very special. Edmonton has nothing like this... The closest thing would be the Reynolds Museum, to my understanding," gallery coordinator Cam Tabler told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's a part of our history. It's the vehicles that our grandparents grew up with, our parents, me. Myself, I'm a Buick man. I rolled up to my grad in a Buick, my dad drove a Buick, and my grandpa drove a Buick."

The showroom is located at the former provincial archives building at 8707 51 Avenue NW and is open Fridays and weekends.