New 'care-toons' aim to help parents, teachers talk to teens about anxiety

To put it simply, we have been living in unprecedented times these past two years.

Mental health concerns, such as anxiety, have only been exacerbated since the start of the pandemic.

To help parents and teachers navigate discussing the topic with pre-teens and teens, Anxiety Canada, a non-profit that raises awareness about anxiety and offers resources, is launching a series of videos.

“We decided that the videos would be a really good idea and a good way of bringing humour to a still very much stigmatized conversation about mental health,” said Judith Law, CEO of Anxiety Canada.

Dr. Daniel Chorney, a clinical child psychologist in Nova Scotia and an Anxiety Canada scientific advisory committee member, said kids need stability.

“The restrictions coming and going, new variants, uncertainty around travel plans, holidays, school – that's really hard for kids who really thrive on consistency,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges that they're facing is not fear of the virus itself, but the impact that it's having on their day-to-day lives.”

Anxiety Canada wanted to ensure the videos, called “care-toons,” are accessible and engaging.

One series features Drexal, an alien on a remote island, who has a robot helping him navigate through his anxieties. This series is meant for pre-teens.

The second series follows Chris the Crust, a talking pizza slice, who has the wisdom of his time-travelling future self to give him advice. Those videos are geared towards teens.

“If kids really are struggling and they relate to the characters in the videos, then you know with each episode we encourage them to talk to someone,” Law said.

Each video contains one tip as a springboard to get the conversation started, she said.

Most of all, the videos help the youths see that they are not alone.

“Everyone knows what it feels like to have some anxiety, but kids sometimes don't know that … other people feel this,” said Chorney.

Videos on OCD contamination, grief and loss, pandemic uncertainty and separation anxiety will be released at a later date.