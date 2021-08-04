New case, low-risk exposure to COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 case in its coverage area, and is notifying the public about a potential exposure to the disease.

Anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill located at 262 Frontenac St. in Sault Ste. Marie on July 31 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. may have been exposed, the health unit said.

Residents who were in the restaurant on that day and time is advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

"Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop," the health unit said. "Seek testing if symptoms occur."