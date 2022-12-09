New cases of chronic wasting disease detected in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is reporting new cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been detected in the province.

Manitoba announced the news on Friday, saying that two more deer have been infected with the disease.

CWD is an incurable, fatal disease that impacts members of the deer family. It was first detected in Manitoba in 2021.

Animals infected with CWD can appear healthy until the later stages of the disease. If the disease spreads and becomes endemic to the province, there’s a chance that CWD will threaten the health of all of Manitoba’s deer populations.

The government notes the two new cases of CWD were found through mandatory biological sampling submissions of animals harvested near the Manitoba communities of Dropmore and Coulter – where CWD was previously identified. Both of the new cases were detected in male mule deer.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the province expanded the area from which samples are taken from hunted deer. All hunters in the mandatory sample submission zone must provide head and upper neck samples of harvested white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk.

According to the Manitoba government, CWD is not known to have human health risks; however, meat from an animal infected with CWD is not recommended for consumption.

Hunters who are active in the areas where the disease is a concern should have harvested animals tested, practice safe carcass handling, and avoid eating the meat of any animals that tested positive for CWD.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the province at CWD@gov.mb.ca or 1-204-638-4570.