New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa drop on Monday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest new COVID-19 case count in nearly a week, one day after the city surpassed 30,000 total cases of the virus.

The health unit is reporting 31 new cases on Monday, the fewest since last Tuesday. The number of active cases is down slightly to 405.

The number of people in hospital is also slightly down, with 17 people hospitalized with the virus including 10 in the ICU. Those numbers have remained more or less steady in the past week.

Provincewide, there are fewer than 600 new cases for a second straight day, and the seven-day average of daily infections continues to drop. Officials reported two more deaths.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Ontario health minister Christine Elliott said Monday that vaccination data for the province was delayed.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 26 to Oct. 2): 32.8 (down from 32.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 27 to Oct. 3): 1.9 per cent (down from 2.1 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 818,665 (+1,480)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 772,028 (+3,104)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 405 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 413 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,047.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down two from Sunday.

There are 10 people in ICUs in Ottawa hospitals, one fewer than on Sunday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 3 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 3 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (2,715 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (3,966 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,753 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,622 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,945 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,471 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,044 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,127 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 682 (+17)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,639 (+33)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

