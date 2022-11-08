New Catholic school boundaries approved for east Kitchener

New boundaries to alleviate crowded classrooms have been approved for four existing Catholic schools – and two new ones yet to be built – in east Kitchener.

On Monday, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) settled on its choice to redraw the school boundaries in the area.

“Tonight the trustees approved the staff recommendation to approve option six of the east Kitchener 7-12 boundary review that established new boundaries for the new St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School, and the new east Kitchener 7-12 school,” said Jennifer Passy, manager of planning for WCDSB.

Passy added that Monday night’s board meeting saw the approval for the redrawing of boundaries for the existing St. Anne Catholic School, St. John Paul the II, Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School and St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School.

According to a staff report on projections of 2024 enrolments, the six schools will hold 2,623 students, with a capacity to hold 2,690.

“The new boundaries will take effect when the new schools open. At this point in time, the reports indicate September of 2024,” said Passy.

Students in school before the new school opening will be part of transition planning, with further information shared by the school board in the coming days.

“Those students who will be redirected would be expected to attend their new schools. In some cases there are legacy expectations that have been offered for students who may be entering their final year of school where they currently attend,” said Passy.

This will mitigate the number of moves between schools for some students, allowing them to remain at their home schools until they graduate.

Enrolment projections for 2024, based on staff-recommended legacy exceptions, show the new boundary reviews and newly built schools will bring down the capacity under 100 per cent in most schools.

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School would remain overcapacity at a 120 per cent utilization with 378 students in a school designed to house 314, and St. Anne Catholic School would remain at a 127 per cent utilization with 664 students in a school built for 521.

This option will include the use of eight portables, six of which will be at St. Anne Catholic School and two at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School.

Canadian Martyrs, St. John Paul, and St. Daniel's will become jr. kindergarten to grade six schools. St. Anne will remain jr. kindergarten to grade eight english and grade one to eight french immersion. The new St. Patrick School will be jr. kindergarten to grade eight.

The decision to redraw the boundaries of the existing schools comes after a series of school board meetings.