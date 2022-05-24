New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report

A new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.

A tentative deal was reached on Wednesday between the two sides pending ratification after a work stoppage began on Sunday, just the second in league history and first since 1974.

The new agreement for seven years would see the salary cap rise by $100,000 each year, beginning in 2023 and would also see the CFL’s minimum salary rise from $65,000 to $75,000 per year, according to the report.

Teams are still expected to go ahead with practices on Monday with the Riders scheduled to practice from 9 a.m. until noon at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

TSN's Dave Naylor said a new proosal has been submitted by the CFL for the CFLPA to review.

