New centre for addictions care opening in Dartmouth

A new centre for addictions care is opening in Dartmouth next week.

The centre, which opens on Jan. 25, will assist people struggling with substance use and gambling addictions, who require less intensive withdrawal management support.

“We need to do better by those living with addictions,” said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

The centre will provide services such as in-person assessments, group programming, and recovery and harm reduction supports. On-site withdrawal support and one-on-one programming will be added in the coming months.

To access supports and services, people can visit the centre in person at 45 Alderney Drive, by calling the centre at 902-425-3439, or by calling the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service at 1-855-922-1122.

The recovery support centre will also take referrals from family physicians, emergency departments and community mental health and addiction clinics.

“This new centre will provide support to those who don’t require around-the-clock inpatient care and can safely and successfully recover from addictions while remaining at home and in their community,” said Comer.

The centre, which will initially operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, will be staffed by a team that includes a nurse practitioner, registered nurses, social workers, and peer-support workers. Once additional clinical staff are hired, the hours will be extended.

Recovery support centres are also expected to open over the next two years in Truro, Cape Breton and Halifax.