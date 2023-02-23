New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion

Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Twenty-six-year-old Henry Ratt from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. He made his first appearance in provincial court on Feb. 23, according to a police news release.

Starblanket, 29, was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Prince Albert on March 20, 2021. Officers responded to a report of an explosion and fire in a house on the 500 block of 5th Street East. Starblanket’s body was discovered after the fire was put out.

This is the second arrest in the death of Starblanket, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July 2021.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate.