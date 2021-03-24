Provincial police have laid additional charges for two people connected to a homicide investigation in Meaford, Ont.

Last may a 34-year-old man was charged with First Degree Murder following the disappearance and discovery of 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

Following further investigation two women, both from Meaford, were charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Provincial police have now charged those two women with two counts each of Failing to Comply With Release Order.

Both are expected to be in court in Owen Sound for bail hearings on Wednesday.