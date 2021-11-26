New charges laid in the death of Sask. RCMP officer

A suspect in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing a new charge of first degree murder after previous manslaughter charges were withdrawn, according to RCMP.

Const. Shelby Patton, who worked at the Indian Head detachment, was killed on June 12 after he stopped two suspects allegedly driving a stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, Sask. Patton, 26, was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 42, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 43, both from Winnipeg, were originally charged with manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of undertaking for leaving Manitoba.

On Friday, Saskatchewan RCMP said both manslaughter charges have been withdrawn. Traverse is now charged with first degree murder, while Pagee is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. All other charges are still before the courts.

“Since June 12, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North investigators have remained committed to the investigation into the death of Cst. Shelby Patton. This includes conducting further witness interviews and completing forensic examinations,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, in a statement.

Traverse appeared in Regina Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Pagee is expected to appear at 2:00 p.m.

More to come…