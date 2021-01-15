For the first time in more than a decade, a new charter school has been approved in Calgary.

The new school, the STEM Innovation Academy, will be for students in Grades 7-12 and aims to inspire them to be technology creators and innovators.

It's being developed by former Calgary Board of Education trustee Lisa Davis and Sarah Bieber.

In a release, officials say what makes them unique in Alberta is their recognition of technology being the future of every industry.

Students who attend the school will have the opportunity to explore learning about artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, coding and cryptocurrency in addition to the STEM focused curriculum.

The announcement comes after the UCP government lifted the cap on the number of charter schools allowed in Alberta and brought in the Choice in Education Act, which simplified the process of applying to create a charter school.

A location for the school has yet to be determined.

Pre-registration is open and will be on a first come, first serve basis.

With files from Ty Rothermal