New chief and deputy chief to be named by the London Police Services Board

The London Police Service will soon have a new chief, and a new deputy chief.

Police Services Board Chair Ali Chahbar reported to the board meeting on Thursday afternoon that interviews are complete and the two successful candidates will soon be named.

Chahbar said the board will meet one final time before making the announcements. An exact date for those announcements has not been decided.

Former Chief Steve Williams' retirement took effect on March 1, and Deputy Chief Stu Betts resigned in early January, moving on to become chief in Peterborough.

Chahbar said more than a dozen people applied for the top job, "I don't know what the exact number of candidates is, off the top of my head, but I can tell you it wasn't just local. We received candidate applications from across the province and country."

The London Police Service maintains three senior leadership positions; with a chief, a deputy chief in charge of administration, and a deputy chief in charge of operations.

Betts was deputy in charge of operations, a role now being filled by Interim Deputy Chief Paul Reynolds. Current acting chief, Trish McIntyre, was deputy chief in charge of administration.

McIntyre has applied for the top job, and if she’s named chief, a new search will be needed to fill her role as deputy chief.