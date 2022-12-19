New child care spaces to open in Simcoe County under $10-a-day program

More than 3,000 new child care spaces will open in Simcoe County under the $10-a-day program with help from the Ontario government.

On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced a plan to add over 50,000 new child care spaces across Ontario, with Simcoe County given the third most spaces.

The plan aims to increase access to affordable childcare and drive down prices to $10 per day for families by 2026.

The new spaces will be part of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system and include not-for-profit and for-profit centres to allow families more choice and flexibility.

Local child care operators hope the changes will help address the high demand in the area.

Kathy Power, an area supervisor for Wee Watch Child Care, said there are still many questions about the new process, but "we're pretty excited about it and happy to be a part of it."

"It's been very, very busy and this is why we need more providers," added Rossi Quezada, owner of Bubbles Childcare.

"Access to affordable, high-quality, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care is increasingly becoming a reality for families in Ontario and across the country," said Karina Gould, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. "The fee reduction announced today for centres as part of the Canada-wide system is a key step toward our ultimate goal for an average of $10-a-day regulated child care."

Families with children in child care centres that opted-in to the $10 per day program were reduced to 25 per cent on average, retroactively to April 1, and will be reduced again by the end of the year to roughly 50 per cent.

There are more than 200 licensed child care providers across Simcoe County, and to date, nearly 90 per cent have opted-in.

