New childcare spaces coming to North Bay-Parry Sound area schools

Near North District School Board, in partnership with the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board, has announced three new childcare locations for families in the district.

The three schools are Sundridge Centennial Public School, Magnetawan Central Public School and Land of Lakes Public School.

"In these programs, children experience a fun and safe place to build friendships, engage in a variety of activities, and partake in a program that places a specific focus on outdoor recreation," the board said in a news release Tuesday.

Each program is licensed for a minimum of 15 children between the ages of 3.8 and 12 years of age. All educators are trained in first aid and CPR.

“Parents in this region … will be extremely pleased that the (board) is offering after-school programs at Land of Lakes, Magnetawan, and Sundridge Centennial (Sundridge is also offering a before school program),” Gay Smylie, the school board's superintendent of education, said in a news release.

“For years, parents in this region have hoped that we would be able to host before and after school programs. We are grateful to the PSDSSAB for working alongside our Early Years team to make this a reality for the families in this area.”

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our school-age program this September, which will now provide more options in more schools for before and after school care for families with children from Kindergarten to age 12,” said Brenda Wiltshire, manager of directly operated child care programs at the administration board.

“This expansion comes in response to the feedback received through the Child Care Needs Survey distributed earlier this year, which helped us better understand the need for childcare for school-age children throughout the district.”

School-age programs are operated by various childcare partners throughout the school district. Additional information and how to register can be found on the school board's website.

The new programs bring the school board's total to 16 schools offering either before- and/or after-school childcare programs.