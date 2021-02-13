The City of Winnipeg has unveiled a new process in which people can request changes to the names of historical markers and places, in order to better reflect missing Indigenous perspectives and contributions.

It’s part of the Welcoming Winnipeg initiative, a reconciliation process the city has undertaken. The goal is to preserve the experiences of First Nations, Metis and Inuit.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for inclusivity in Winnipeg,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a statement. “For over a year, the City of Winnipeg has led proactive community dialogue regarding historical markers and place names in our community and the absence of historical perspectives. I’m happy to see an official submission process now in place so that important conversations about our history will be heard.”

Requests can be made online, with the criteria being any suggested change achieves a balanced perspective of history, honours Indigenous people, promotes reclamation of land or offers an educational opportunity.

Requests can be made individually or on behalf of an organization, and are only for city-owned assets. It doesn’t apply to the renaming of city streets, as there is already a process for that.

Feedback from the public is welcome, and could be done online, by phone or in person.

Once submitted the requests are reviewed by the Committee of Community Members, who then recommend changes to the executive policy committee and council.